UK government considers removal of former Prince Andrew from line of succession

CALGARY — Officials and MPs in the British government and parliament are apparently considering passing legislation that would remove the former Prince Andrew from the line of succession to the throne. The legislation would reportedly be passed if the ongoing investigation found the former prince guilty on the charge of misconduct in public office. Andrew, who is currently eighth in line to the throne, was arrested and then subsequently released Thursday, after police questioned him after he allegedly used his position in the royal family to personally enrich himself, among other accusations. Andrew's links to prolific sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein have made him persona non grata amongst, not just his own family, but the British public in general. His removal from the line of succession would require an act of Parliament, as well as consultation with all the other Commonwealth realms, including Canada. .The call for Andrew's removal started with Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, who said in parliament Friday that "clearly this is an issue that parliament is going to have to consider when the time is right; naturally the monarchy will want to make sure he can never become king."This sentiment was echoed by the Conservative shadow secretary for Scotland, Andrew Bowie, who told GB News that it would be "the decent thing" for Andrew to be removed."Of course, if he’s found guilty of this, I think parliament would be well within its rights to act to remove him from the line of succession," Bowie continued but clarified that "let's remember, he’s not been found guilty of anything just yet; he has yet to be charged with anything. So we have to let the police investigation run its course, and I think we should all act accordingly subsequent to that."With Labour MPs expressing similar viewpoints, it appears if Andrew is found guilty, there is likely to be unanimous support from parliament to remove him from the line of succession.