UK government stats show alarming increase in teenage deaths after four vaccinations

Data released by the UK Government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed higher mortality rates per 100,000 in teenagers and young adults who received the COVID-19 vaccine.The ONS dataset, available on the ONS website, details deaths by vaccination status from April 1 2021, to May 31 2023. An analysis by The Expose examined mortality rates per 100,000 person-years from January to May 2023 among residents in England aged 18 to 39, and described its findings as “truly shocking.”In each of the first five months of the year, four-dose vaccinated teenagers and young adults were significantly more likely to die than their unvaccinated counterparts. The same can also be said for one-dose vaccinated teenagers and young adults, and two-dose vaccinated teens and young adults in February 2023.The unvaccinated only managed to reach a mortality rate of 31.1 per 100,000 person-years in January, whereas the four-dose vaccinated managed to reach a “shocking” mortality rate of 106 per 100,000 person-years. The one-dose vaccinated also fared worse than the unvaccinated, with 53.3 deaths per 100,000 person-years.In each of the months of February through May, the mortality rate of unvaccinated teens and young adults' mortality rate remained in the twenties per 100,000 person-years. Meanwhile, four-dose vaccinated teens and young adults’ mortality rates had a low of 80.9 per 100,000 in April and remained within 85 to 106 per 100,000 for the other months.The January to May average mortality rate per 100,000 person-years was 26.56 for unvaccinated teens and young adults and 94.58 per 100,000 for four-dose vaccinated teens and young adults. On average, this meant the four-dose vaccinated were 256% more likely to die than the unvaccinated based on mortality rates per 100,000.February demonstrated the starkest difference, as four-dose vaccinated teens and young adults had a mortality rate that was “frighteningly” 318% higher than that of unvaccinated individuals. In other months, the difference ranged from 221% to 290%.“These figures are extremely worrying and strongly suggest that COVID-19 vaccination increases a person’s mortality rate, which in turn suggests COVID-19 vaccination may actually be killing teens and young adults in the tens of thousands,” The Expose concluded.In a post on Twitter ("X"), tech millionaire Steve Kirsch praised the ONS for publishing the data.“Bravo UK ONS. You are world class,” wrote Kirsch.“All the other world governments keep this data hidden, out of reach of researchers, because otherwise people would learn the truth the government has been killing people with these vaccines.”Kirsch said he was “really impressed” with the “exceptional honesty” by the ONS, calling them “a shining star, so ahead of the rest of the world” and “the model of how this should be done and reported.”The American entrepreneur, one of two people who independently developed the optical mouse, said he had spent nearly two years trying to get similar data released by other countries. HIs criticisms of the data set were limited.“The underlying data has some errors (they undercounted the unvaccinated for example), but the way they chose to analyze the data and report it is just spot on. It enables anyone to learn the truth about what is going on,” Kirsch said.“[N]one of the other governments wants the public to learn the truth. They want to keep their data hidden from public view.”