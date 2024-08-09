UK man sentenced to 12 months in prison for Facebook post against ethnic minorities amid riots over murder of three little girls

A man from Maryport, EN, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for a post made on social media against racial minorities as riots rage on across the UK. Violent unrest erupted after Axel Rudakubana, 17, whose mother immigrated from Rwanda in 2013, went on a rampage killing three elementary school girls on July 29. Cumbria police on Thursday confirmed Billy Thompson, 31, was jailed for posting an offensive comment on Facebook, per the Telegraph. He was arrested on Wednesday, charged on Thursday and sentenced in North Cumbria Magistrates’ Court later that same day.Thompson, a father of one, pleaded guilty to section 127 of the Communications Act and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, the publication reported.The BBC reported Thompson’s comment consisted of emojis including a gun and an ethnic minority. He admitted sending a message “that was grossly offensive, or of indecent, obscene or menacing character by means of a public electronic communications network.”The court heard Thompson was unaware his comment was a criminal offence. .Thompson had added a comment under a Facebook post that was “informing the public of a dispersal order being imposed in Carlisle relating to potential planned disorder,” said police, per the Telegraph. “I hope today’s swift charge and sentencing sends a clear message to anyone who thinks it is acceptable to post racially aggravated comments online,” said Chief Superintendent Carl Patrick. “This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and will continue to carry out this proactive policing approach.”“Where there is evidence of people inciting hatred or promoting violence on our streets, our officers will not hesitate to take action.”“We continue to monitor social media and ask that anyone with any information relating to potential planned disorder in the county contacts police via 101.”