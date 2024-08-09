News

UK man sentenced to 12 months in prison for Facebook post against ethnic minorities amid riots over murder of three little girls

Billy Thompson, 31
Billy Thompson, 31Western Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Free Speech
Maryport, EN
Violent unrest
racial minorities
Rwandan immigrant Axel Rudakubana
killing three elementary school girls
Billy Thompson

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news