Furries
The UK Prime Minister’s office said head teachers should step in to stop children from identifying themselves as moons, cats, or other “neo genders,” which includes “furries” as a gender identity.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

It is important teachers do not influence the students with their “personal views” of transgenderism, said a spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Left Coast
Left Coast

These kids need help . . . obviously not playing with a full deck!

Like their tranny cousins they are suffering from delusions.

Big10-4
Big10-4

Gov't indoctrinated delusions! A mentally ill population will be easy to control.

