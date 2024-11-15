U.K. police continue sweep of arrests over 'offensive' social media posts

The United Kingdom has taken a sharp turn towards totalitarianism, argue critics of ongoing arrests and imprisonments for “offensive” social media posts and personal beliefs. The crackdown on civil liberties in the U.K. ramped-up after alleged terrorist Axel Rudakubana killed three girls with a knife during a Taylor Swift dance class in the town of Merseyside in July, reported the Standing For Freedom Center. Rudakubana also stabbed eight other children and two adults. Riots ensued.A firestorm of anger broke out in the U.K. — manifesting on social media as residents called-out the crimes, said the BBC. Hundreds were arrested and some jailed for “hate speech” and offensiveness for calling Rudakubana a terrorist and encouraging civil unrest with other speech. .Aside from murder, Rudakubana is facing charges of producing the poison ricin and the possession of an al Qaeda training manual.The wave of arrests in the U.K. for so called hate speech and offensiveness via social media continues. On Friday, video surfaced of a man being arrested for saying online that he does not want Palestinian flags displayed across the U.K. Police officers came to his home at 4 a.m. .In another case, Irish teacher Enoch Burke was arrested at Wilson’s Hospital School after a series of events involving his refusal to endorse and affirm transgender ideology, reported Sky News.Burke is currently in prison for breaching a court order..Some Canadians are worried Canada under Justin Trudeau is heading in the same direction as the U.K. and other countries when it comes eroding civil liberties and censorship.According to a Fraser Institute report, Canada’s Online Harms Act contains “tucked within it amendments that are not about anything online but are hate-related offences.”“The most dramatic section in the bill is an amendment to the Criminal Code to create a separate offence for anyone committing any other Criminal Code offence while motivated by hatred,” wrote the Institute. “And would create a very serious offence subject to a penalty up to life imprisonment.”