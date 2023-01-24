UK Parliament

As excess deaths in Britain soar, MPs are calling for an urgent investigation.

About 17,381 deaths were registered in England and Wales in seven days of January 2023, which is 2,837 above average for the time of year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Dee Zee
Dee Zee

"The Health Secretary — part-man, part-ostrich

What does this mean? The health secretary identifies as an ostrich?[rolleyes]

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Head in the Sand

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

It's likely the VAX . . . .

Canada was about 6 to 8 weeks behind Europe with it's VAX rollout . . . this will come here.

Dr McCullough: Any Person Dying With No Prior History of Significant Disease, It's the Vax

How long does the vaccine last in your body?

What can you do if you were vaxed?

Can we even answer those questions?

https://www.brighteon.com/4fbe4449-ad19-48e2-afa4-d1eb8ec9d6cf

Report Add Reply
timagis
timagis

Keep getting those boosters & watch the numbers climb. It's happening here in Canada as well.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Must be due to “climate change”

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.