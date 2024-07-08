UK stats show COVID-vaccinated children 45 times more likely to die

Statistics from the UK showing death rates were 45 times higher among children who received the COVID-19 vaccine have alarmed some commentators in reports labeled "misleading" by Reuters.The findings were derived from statistics released by the National Health Services in the UK, entitled “Deaths by Vaccination Status, England". The stats with statistics through May 2022 were released hours before Boris Johnson's resignation as Prime Minister, according to an article by The Expose published July 27, 2022.The data shows that children who received the shots were 4423% more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children, which is roughly equivalent to 45 times. Additionally, vaxxed children are 13,633% or 137 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who didn’t receive an mRNA injection.Social media posts continue to draw attention to the higher rates, prompting renewed rebuttals by fact-checkers..Last month, Reuters said the statistics were correct but also "misleading.""Over the 17-month study period, there were nine COVID-related deaths and 175 other deaths in 2,881,265 PY among unvaccinated children between ages 10 and 14. For vaccinated children between 10 and 14 with 457,453 PY observed, there were three COVID-related deaths and 37 other deaths," Reuters acknowledged."For deaths from COVID, that works out to a rate of 0.31 per 100,000 PY among unvaccinated children aged 10 to 14 and 41.39 per 100,000 PY for children in the same age group who had received three vaccine shots before the end of the study period."For COVID and non-COVID deaths combined, the rate was 6.39 per 100,000 PY among unvaccinated children and 289.02 per 100,000 PY for triple-vaccinated children."Such findings weren't as significant as they might seem, Reuters insisted."Only clinically vulnerable children were allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for most of the time the data covered, an ONS spokesperson told Reuters via email."This means mortality rates were deceptively high for triple-vaccinated children because clinically vulnerable children were vastly overrepresented in that group."Such "clinically vulnerable" children included those with severe neuro-disabilities, weakened immune systems, or severe or multiple learning disabilities.Non-vulnerable children aged 12-15 only received vaccines after September 20, 2021, while the non-vulnerable aged 5-11 received them from February 16, 2022 onward.