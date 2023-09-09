Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Initiative for Free Trade President Daniel Hannan called Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre “the most impressive centre-right politician in the world.”
“Look at the way he has transformed the demographics of your party,” said Hannan in a Saturday speech at the Conservative Convention.
“Look at the way at how he has drawn in hundreds of thousands of young members.”
Hannan asked people to look at how Poilievre has given a voice to young people. These people have been treated badly since the lockdowns and have come out to be presented with a bill for them.
He called for people to look at how Poilievre has treated working people. These people say little but do much.
All of this has been done while he has been the opposition leader. He said people should imagine what Poilievre is going to be like as prime minister.
When it comes to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Hannan said he came in with every possible advantage. Trudeau had the best schools, financial security, a famous name, and every door open to him.
Sadly, he said Trudeau “turned out to be a fair weather prime minister.” He was ill suited to handle the tough times.
When people look at the difference, he said Trudeau is a man from a privileged background who has coasted through life. This contrasts with Poilievre, who came from an ordinary background and has extraordinary abilities.
He started off delivering newspapers in Calgary, but he has turned into an economic analyst with grit and determination to get Canada back on track. Hannan said he wants to release Canada’s wealth.
The next time he comes to Canada, he said he hopes a Conservative government will have restored the image of the Citadelle to the passports. More than that, he said he hopes it will have restored what that image stands for.
“Namely, a proper sense of gratitude to the nation of which by God’s grace and good fortune you are privileged to belong,” he said.
Conservative Convention Chair Valerie Assouline started off by saying her daughter told her Canada will improve when Poilievre is elected.
“Well Sarah, I know you’re watching, we will all make sure to get Pierre Poilievre elected as our prime minister of Canada,” said Assouline.
“Even our young generation knows that it’s time to bring it back, to bring it home.”
Assouline acknowledged Hannan is a former Conservative member of the European Parliament. If there is one place that knows gatekeepers, she said it is the European Union.
The Conservatives would form a majority government if an election took place now, according to Sunday projections from 338Canada.
