Initiative for Free Trade President Daniel Hannan called Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre “the most impressive centre-right politician in the world.” 

“Look at the way he has transformed the demographics of your party,” said Hannan in a Saturday speech at the Conservative Convention. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

YYC 007
YYC 007

And FYI, I don’t have a subscription to WS to read Conservative Party ads!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

You could go to the CBC website, if you don’t like the Articles here. This is conservative leaning news site, one of only a very few, if you want liberal news you have wide choice from every other MSM site. In case you haven’t heard, the CPC convention is on, I can’t attend, so I am happy to read about it here. I have a subscription as well, and I enjoy these articles, you could start your own news site? You could

Call it “weekend at Berniers”.

YYC 007
YYC 007

As mentioned, this is an ad, not an article. Now run along and go get your next booster.

YYC 007
YYC 007

Are you guys being paid to run these conservative ads disguised as articles? Because it’s blatantly obvious to everyone. So many articles praising him all of a sudden for some bizarre reason.

Do you think your readers are too stupid to not see this?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I guess you haven’t sobered up yet? The Fing CPC convention is on, that’s news, can’t attend so I am happy to read about it unfiltered through the MSM, don’t like it the FRO. I have had all I can take from you Fing whining Aholes.

