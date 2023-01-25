Children getting vaccinated

 By Dave Naylor

The United Kingdom will be winding down COVID-19 booster shots for the healthy, as the government moves away from its "pandemic emergency response" approach.

Brits 16 to 49 had previously been able to get three COVID-19 jabs. But as uptake has been dwindling, the UK Health Service Agency will end the third dose offer on Feb. 12, 2023. 

PersonOne
PersonOne

What if you are over 50? Too bad for you?

