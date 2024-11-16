Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls for MPs to probe public funding of controversial war documentary

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) is urging Parliament to investigate the use of taxpayer money to fund a Canadian-produced documentary that they say sympathizes with Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Blacklock's Reporter says the Congress has formally requested that the House of Commons public safety committee hold hearings to scrutinize funding for Russians At War, a film depicting Russian conscripts on the Ukrainian front lines.The documentary, created by Toronto filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova, received significant public funding, including a $340,000 grant from the Canada Media Fund. Additional financial support came from publicly funded organizations such as TV Ontario, the B.C. Knowledge Network, and the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).In its petition, the UCC asks the committee to investigate the funding process and to seek reimbursement if any irregularities are found."Investigate how taxpayer money reached this film and ensure this does not happen in the future," the UCC wrote. "Should misrepresentations or irregularities be found, seek a return of these taxpayer funds."The documentary’s scheduled screenings at TIFF in September were cancelled following protests from the UCC, the Ukrainian Embassy, and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, marking what organizers called an "unprecedented move." TV Ontario also pulled its planned telecast of the film.Festival organizers had described Russians At War as an unvarnished portrayal of Russian soldiers grappling with the brutal realities of the front lines. The film captures "each gruelling day, each confused command, each gut-wrenching casualty," according to TIFF.However, the UCC has condemned the documentary as a dangerous and misleading portrayal of Russian soldiers as sympathetic figures, disregarding their role in alleged war crimes in Ukraine. "Why is Canadian taxpayer money being used to fund Russian propaganda?" the Congress asked at the time. “Russian soldiers have killed, raped, and tortured Ukrainians. Showcasing their ‘disillusionment’ during an illegal, genocidal war of aggression is a disgusting perversion of the term ‘anti-war.’”Freeland echoed these sentiments on September 10, emphasizing the moral stakes of the conflict. “This is a war of Russian aggression,” Freeland said. “There is very clearly good and evil in this war. Ukrainians are fighting for their sovereignty and for democracy around the world.”Liberal MP Yvan Baker, chair of the Canada-Ukraine Friendship Group, also criticized the film, stating it "whitewashes Russia’s crimes against the people of Ukraine." Baker and Freeland, however, had not seen the documentary themselves.Additionally, the UCC has called on the public safety committee to broaden its focus to include a “complete ban on Russian state media” from Canadian internet browsers, service providers, and social media platforms. This follows a 2022 CRTC decision to blacklist state-run Russia Today from cable and satellite broadcasts, a move backed by Canadian telecom providers.