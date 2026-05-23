News

Ukrainian Canadian Congress pushes Ottawa to ban Soviet hammer and sickle symbol

Flag of the former Soviet Union
Flag of the former Soviet UnionCourtesy Amazon
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Sean Fraser
Soviet Union
Hammer And Sickle
Ukrainian Canadian Congress
Nazi
Hamas
B'nai Brith
Bill C-9
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news