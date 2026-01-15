News

Ukrainian teenage refugee Liana killed after being pushed in front of train in Germany by insane migrant

Ukrainian teenage refugee Liana killed after being pushed in front of train in Germany by insane migrant
Ukrainian teenage refugee Liana killed after being pushed in front of train in Germany by insane migrant Courtesy X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Iraq
Germany
Migrants
Ukrainian Refugees
Liana

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news