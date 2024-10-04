ULTIMATUM: Alberta threatens legal action against Liberals over federal Impact Assessment Act

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has issued a four-week ultimatum to the federal government, demanding changes to the recently amended Impact Assessment Act, which Alberta claims remains unconstitutional. In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, Smith warned that if Alberta’s concerns are not addressed within the deadline, the province will launch another legal challenge.The dispute follows the Supreme Court of Canada’s October 2023 ruling, which declared the original Impact Assessment Act unconstitutional. Despite repeated requests for meaningful consultation, Alberta says Ottawa has failed to share details of its amendments or address the issues identified by the court.“The federal government continues to play politics and cater to activists with the amendments passed in July,” said Smith. “We have fought to defend our jurisdiction and stand up for Alberta’s economy and rights. The Supreme Court agreed with us, but it’s clear the federal government is unwilling to acknowledge its overreach. We will not stand down.”The July amendments, passed as part of an omnibus budget bill, still allow Ottawa to interfere in major infrastructure projects, creating uncertainty for Alberta’s economy, according to the provincial government. Alberta’s main concerns include federal encroachment into provincial jurisdiction and prolonged delays in the approval process for infrastructure projects.Alberta is calling for immediate changes to the Impact Assessment Act, including:Elimination of federal overreach into provincial matters.Recognition of provincial environmental assessments as equivalent to federal assessments.Clear timelines to provide certainty for industry and investors.Limiting federal involvement to projects with significant adverse effects within federal jurisdiction.Streamlining project approvals and setting parameters on public involvement.Justice Minister Mickey Amery echoed the province’s frustration, stating, “Alberta’s concerns with the Impact Assessment Act must be addressed immediately for the legislation to be constitutionally compliant. Should the federal government insist on ignoring the clear issues, Alberta is prepared to bring forward another legal challenge.”Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, added, “Ottawa appears dead set on damaging our economy, putting investment and jobs at risk, and once again violating the Canadian constitution. Canadians and Albertans deserve better.”Alberta is also seeking the removal of several major infrastructure projects, such as oil sands expansions and power plants, from Canada’s five-year review of the Physical Activities Regulations. The province is exploring all options to oppose what it sees as ongoing unconstitutional federal actions.