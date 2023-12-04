UN women’s org decries violence and rape of women nearly two months after Hamas attack

The United Nations Women (UNW) organization, which self-describes as a “global champion for women and girls,” on has finally condemned the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the sexual violence against Jewish women. On the day of the attack, Hamas massacred about 1,400 people and took 240 hostages. War has waged in the Middle East ever since — save for a 10-day peace agreement which Hamas broached after a week. Fighting resumed early Friday morning. UNW tweeted the post in the comment section of another post denouncing violence against all women, including women from both Israel and Palestine, while referring to the latter as “Occupied Palestinian Territory.” “We reiterate that all women, Israeli women, Palestinian women, as all others, are entitled to a life lived in safety and free from violence,” UN Women wrote on Twitter (“X”).“We unequivocally condemn the brutal attacks by Hamas on Israel on 7 October. We are alarmed by the numerous accounts of gender-based atrocities and sexual violence during those attacks,” the organization wrote, adding "for the sake of everyone in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel and especially women and children, we call for a return to a path of peace, a respect for international humanitarian and international human rights law.”.The organization released the full statement on its website. The next day, The Times of Israel reported the peace truce between Hamas and Israel “fell apart” three days early “after Hamas refused to release more female Israeli hostages,” for the reason that the terror group “doesn’t want them speaking publicly about what they endured on October 7 and in their time in captivity.”Israel says Hamas still has 17 more female hostages and two children — one of them a 10-month old baby — in violation of the agreement, which specified Hamas would release all women and children being held in Gaza while Israel paused warfare for 10 days. The truce lasted from November 24, with 105 civilians released from Gaza and 210 Palestinian prisoners released from Israel, which also allowed several trucks of humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip, until early Friday morning. The hostages were held in captivity for about 50 days. Hamas proposed to release male hostages and hand over "bodies of hostages" it said "were killed during captivity" in lieu of the women and children, per The Times of Israel.