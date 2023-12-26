Unaccompanied boy, 6, put on flight to wrong US city

Casper, a six-year-old boy flying alone from Philadelphia International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers via Spirit Airlines Thursday, was accidentally put on a flight to Orlando instead. Casper, who is now safe and sound, “incorrectly boarded” the Orlando-bound flight when he meant to go to meet his grandmother, Maria Ramos, in Fort Myers, per BBC. Ramos recounted the panic she felt when she learned of the ordeal. “I ran inside the plane to the flight attendant and I asked her, 'Where's my grandson? He was handed over to you at Philadelphia?'” Ramos told local television station WINK-TV. She was told no unaccompanied children were with her. “How did that happen? Did they get him off the plane? He jumped in the wrong plane by himself?” Ramos said. Casper had phoned his grandmother from the airport and she promptly drove to pick him up. Spirit Airlines apologized for the mistake and offered to reimburse his grandmother for the cost of making the four-hour drive (260 km) from Fort Myers to Orlando. “We take the safety and responsibility of transporting all of our guests seriously and are conducting an internal investigation. We apologize to the family for this experience,” the airline said in a statement per BBC.