The juggernaut known as Connor Bedard has resumed his WHL domination in spectacular fashion since returning from the World Junior Hockey Championships.
On Sunday January 8, three days after winning Tournament MVP and a gold medal at the 2023 World Juniors in Halifax, the Regina Pat scored four goals and two assists in a 6-2 victory over the Calgary Hitmen.
“It was nice,” Bedard said after his first home game since Nov. 12. “I missed it. It’s my favourite rink.
“It has been a couple of months since I’ve been able to play here and what a turnout for us tonight. It was energetic and there were a lot of people here, so it was exciting for us. We’re looking forward to continuing that.”
Two of Bedard’s goals came in the third period while short-handed. The 4,761 fans in attendance was then the highest of the season.
“For myself, I’m not trying put a points total out there,” he said. “I’m trying to go and play. Obviously, I want to get points and I want to produce. When I’m out there and I have the puck, I want to make plays and I want to be creative, but that doesn’t always turn into points.
“I just want to play my game. If the points are going, that’s great, too.”
Remarkably, Bedard had his second straight hat trick on Friday the 13th and added two assists as the Pats defeated the Saskatoon Blades 7-4. Attendance hit yet another season high at 5,651.
“It’s nice to see a lot of people here supporting us,” Bedard said after the game.
“It’s important to get two wins, especially against top teams. We feel like we need to start beating those guys and kind of cement ourselves as one of the top teams. It’s definitely a good start.”
Bedard led the World Juniors with 9 goals and 23 points. He has a 29-game point scoring streak in the WHL, leading the league with 75 points in 30 games. His 34 goals has him tied for the lead with Red Deer Rebel Kai Uchacz who has played 40 games.
Pats assistant coach Ken Schneider expressed amazement at Bedard’s performance Friday night.
“This is crazy. This is unbelievable,” Schneider said. “I’ve never been witness to anything like this in my life, and I probably never will again.
“It’s breathtaking.”
Friday’s contest was Bedard’s tenth multi-point game of the season and the 27th of his WHL career. Earlier in the day, Central Scouting announced he was tops in mid-season rankings of North American prospects for the 2023 NHL entry draft.
Bedard wouldn’t be the first ever Pat to be selected first overall — defenseman Greg Joly (Washington Capitals, 1974) and centre Doug Wickenheiser (Montreal Canadiens, 1980). Bedard’s point-scoring streak still trails the mark of 47 games in 1981-82 by Pats Jock Callander and Wally Schreiber.
Regina has won 7 of the last 8 games Bedard has played. During Bedard’s absence they won only 4 of 11 games, including a 6-0 to Seattle the day after Team Canada's World Junior win. The Pats hold fourth place in the Eastern Division with a record of 20-19-1-1 on the season.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.