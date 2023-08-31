Guns
The department of Public Safety admits strong resistance against its national gun confiscation program. Many see it as too expensive and not likely to make a difference in gun crimes.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, an in-house report found that less than half of the gun owners would voluntarily give up their firearms in the confiscation program. 

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

12% of 2.5million is 300,000.

Interesting.

There’s 70,000 cops and 70,000 military in Canada.

npbra
npbra

I thought about turning in my guns to the government, but did my due diligence according to the Firearms Act, and found that no one in the Government is mentally sound enough to be trusted with guns.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

👍🤣

Mila
Mila

Do NOT disarm. The statistics on alleged "gun control" and genocide:

1929: The Soviet Union established gun control. From 1929-1953, 20 million dissidents rounded up and murdered.

1911: Turkey established gun control. From 1915-1917, 1.5 million Christian Armenians rounded up and exterminated.

1938: Germany established gun control. From 1939-1945, 13 million Jews and others rounded up and exterminated.

1935: China established gun control. From 1948-1952, 20 million political dissidents rounded up and exterminated.

1964: Guatemala established gun control. From 1981-1984, 100,000 Mayan Indians rounded up and exterminated.

1970: Uganda established gun control. From 1971-1979, 300,000 Christians rounded up and exterminated.

1956: Cambodia established gun control. From 1975-1977, 1 million educated people rounded up and exterminated. (Source Daily Herald Suburban Chicago's Information Source)

