Underage girl claims Trump forced her to engage in oral sex according to newly released Epstein files

WARNING: Details in this story are disturbing.New allegations have emerged in the latest release of files surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein investigation involving American President Donald Trump.According to the documents, a then underage girl claimed that Trump forced her to engage in oral sex 35 years ago in New Jersey.The document this is included in is described as a tip to federal authorities about allegations surrounding Trump and other celebrities in Epstein's circle..Included in these documents are claims that Trump had parties at Mar-a-Lago called where Epstein would bring children and Trump would "auction them off."The allegations get more graphic, and describes that, "He measured the children's vulva and vaginas by entering a finger and rated the children on tightness....We were taken in rooms, forced to give oral sex to Donald J Trump. Forced to allow them to penitrate us. I was 13 years old when Donald J Trump raped me. Ghislaine Maxwell was also present.".The document also contains allegations — it's unclear if this is the same situation mentioned above or not — about a situation where a young girl was apparently "hit" for biting Trump during oral sex."...she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred, and the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex. The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump," the document reads."The friend said she was also abused by Epstein."Strangely, several hours after the document was posted, it was taken down by the DOJ.The documents also include details about figures such as Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton, and Robin Leach, among others..According to TMZ, when they reached out to the White House for a comment, they were directed to last Friday's press release about the Epstein files.The statement reads, "This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents, or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act. Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election." "To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."