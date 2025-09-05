Underaged shooter's photo released by Toronto Police Service

A photo of a 14-year-old shooter who was charged with two counts of attempted murder has been released.The shooting occurred last week at Danford Road and Eglinton Avenue East in Toronto.The Toronto Police Service (TPS) got authorization to release the image identifying young Valentino Bethel pursuant to Section 110 of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.In their press release, they stated this authorization will expire on September 9..Bethel is wanted for the following: "two counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of Discharge Firearm with Intent, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm Knowing Possession is Unauthorized, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Loaded, Prohibited, or Restricted Firearm, Disguise with Intent, and two counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order." The Western Standard contacted TPS who stated, "We would like the public's assistance in locating a young person for public safety.""A judge has authorized the release under the Young Offenders Act.""We do protect our youth, but in this case — it's very important that we do locate this person," they added.