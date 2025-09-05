News

Underaged shooter's photo released by Toronto Police Service

14-year-old Valentino Bethel, Toronto Police Service
14-year-old Valentino Bethel, Toronto Police ServicePhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Toronto
Toronto Police Service
City Of Toronto
Youth Criminal Justice Act
Underaged shooter
Toronto Underaged shooter
Underaged shooter's photo
Toronto Underaged shooter's photo
14-year-old shooter
TPS
underage crime
Section 110 of the Youth Criminal Justice Act
Valentino Bethel
underaged shooter wanted for two counts of attempted murder

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news