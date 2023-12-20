Undercover operation leads to 212 charges in Calgary CTrain drug trafficking crackdown

A recent undercover operation conducted by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) at various CTrain stations has resulted in the apprehension of 27 individuals facing a total of 212 criminal charges. The two-week operation, supported by partners including Transit Public Safety, targeted drug trafficking activities and aimed to enhance public safety at key transit locations.Acting Insp. Lee Wayne highlighted the significance of the operation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the safety of public spaces, especially those used for their intended purposes. The operation was initiated in response to concerns expressed by Calgarians during a townhall meeting in the Marlborough community, where increased violence and drug use at CTrain stations were identified as pressing issues.Multiple units were involved in the operation, including the Drug Undercover Street Team (DUST), the District 4 Community Engagement and Response Team (CERT) and Transit Public Safety officers. Their strategic deployment covered CTrain stations with the highest levels of crime and disorder, including Marlborough, City Hall, Chinook, Rundle, Eighth Street, Sunalta, Whitehorn, Westbrook and Heritage stations.Between November 28 and December 8 2023, officers conducted 40 undercover drug purchases involving 27 alleged drug traffickers. The subsequent arrests led to the seizure of multiple weapons, including one axe, 15 knives, five cans of bear spray, three batons and two Airsoft pistols.Recognizing that some individuals using CTrain stations may be vulnerable and suffering from addiction, the second phase of the operation involved community outreach. Members of the District 4 Community Resource Team and Transit Public Safety officers collaborated with the Alberta Health Services Police and Crisis Team to engage with these individuals. The outreach included providing access and contact information to organizations offering shelter, treatment, employment services and transporting some to agencies and hospitals for support.