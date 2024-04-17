UNDERWATER PARKING LOT: Discovery of submerged vehicles unveils mystery in Fraser River

A routine investigation into a submerged stolen vehicle in the Fraser River has unveiled the discovery of multiple submerged vehicles, including a school bus, prompting Coquitlam RCMP to launch a probe into the incident.The saga began on Saturday, April 6, shortly after 12:15 a.m., when Coquitlam RCMP responded to Maquabeak Park at 5 Burbidge Street in Coquitlam. Witnesses reported a vehicle plunging into the Fraser River. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle fully submerged near the boat launch, with its headlights and taillights still illuminated.In an attempt to ascertain if anyone was inside the vehicle, two Coquitlam RCMP officers entered the water. However, due to the vehicle's position and the murky conditions, they were unable to access it. Both officers were subsequently taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.Efforts to reach the submerged vehicle continued as Coquitlam Fire and Rescue deployed their boat to the scene. Despite their intervention, access to the vehicle remained elusive and it was uncertain if anyone was inside.The investigation took a surprising turn when the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team joined the effort. Divers from the team located the stolen 2004 Mazda, along with multiple other submerged vehicles, including a school bus, in the Fraser River. Preliminary visual searches conducted by the divers revealed no occupants in the vehicles, although further investigation is pending.Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, Media Relations Officer for Coquitlam RCMP, emphasized the collaborative effort involved in the investigation. "We would like to thank Coquitlam Fire and Rescue as well as the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team for their assistance in our ongoing investigation," said Hodgins. Confirming that the submerged vehicle was recently reported stolen from a neighbouring jurisdiction, she urged anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.