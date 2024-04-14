Undocumented woman denied C-section in Edmonton, AHS investigates

An undocumented Mexican woman in Edmonton was denied an emergency C-section at the Royal Alexandra Hospital after she was told she must pay $5,000 for the procedure. Perla Estrada, 35, came to Canada from La Paz, Mexico in October 2022 on a tourist visa. Mexican tourists are allowed to stay in Canada six months. The hospital’s labour and delivery unit told Estrada on March 25 after an ultrasound showed low amniotic fluid and needed a C-section, but it would not be possible unless she paid upfront. Alberta Health Services (AHS) is now investigating the matter. According to the CBC, Estrada said she expected she would have to pay out of pocket due to the fact she is an undocumented person with no medical insurance; however, she did not have the funds to cover the surgery upfront. Estrada then had the C-section at the Misericordia Community Hospital. "If I didn't have a friend that helped me and took me to the other hospital, more likely I would have just come home and something completely different would have happened," she told the publication in Spanish. The matter has sparked debate online. Advocates argue no one should be denied emergency medical services due to their immigration status. Others pose questions surrounding the problem of having illegal immigrants in the country and if it is taxpayers’ responsibility to support them. .AHS is "very concerned about this case" and will contact Estrada, spokesperson Kerry Williamson said. According to Diana Ramirez, a community organizer with the Alberta Workers Association for Research and Education, an AHS director called Estrada and apologized. The director also told the undocumented immigrant the provincial health services will conduct a thorough investigation. Estrada told CBC she had hoped to obtain a work permit. She has a 12-year-old son in Mexico who she plans to bring to Canada. She said she was engaged to a Canadian man, but they broke up in July when she became pregnant.