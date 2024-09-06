Unemployment reaches seven-year high — 6.6% general, 16.7% youth

Federal data shows Canadians are increasingly struggling to find and hold onto jobs — unemployment rates are higher than they have been in years. Statistics Canada emphasized any employment growth was “outpaced” by population growth. Unemployment has surged to 6.6%, a seven-year high outside the pandemic years, and youth unemployment reaching a troubling 16.7%, a new StatsCan report shows. Rates in the US by contrast continue to drop, with recently released numbers showing unemployment has reached 4.2%. In August, 44,000 Canadians lost full-time jobs, joining 1.5 million unemployed Canadians. .The employment rate, which includes the Canadian population aged 15 and older, decreased to 60.8% in August, which StatsCan noted is the “the fourth consecutive monthly decline and the 10th decline in the past 11 months.” Since last August, the employment rate dropped 1.2%, “as employment growth (+1.6%) was outpaced by growth in the population aged 15 and older.”Unemployment primarily affects men 25 to 54 years old and 55 and older. Employment in some areas had a slight improvement, such as educational services, health care and social assistance, finance, insurance, real estate and rental and leasing. However it dropped in what was deemed "other services," professional, scientific and technical services and natural resources. The most significant drop was -4.5% in utilities jobs. Since last August, the youth employment rate has dropped significantly, especially among young men. Employment among young men dropped -4.5% to 52.3% overall and young women saw a -3.5% drop to 55.2%. .The Conservative party (CPC) in a statement in response to the StatsCan report attributed the troubling numbers to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “destructive economic policies (that) are killing the jobs that Canadians need.”“Not only are jobs becoming harder to find, but Canadians' paycheques are failing to keep up with Justin Trudeau’s cost of living crisis,” wrote the CPC, citing a StatsCan report from last week that showed GDP per capita has dropped for five consecutive quarters for a total of a whopping 3.6% since 2022. “If Canada had simply kept pace with the U.S. over the past two years, our economy would be 8.5 percent larger—that’s about $6,200 more income per Canadian each year,” said economist Trevor Tombe. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.