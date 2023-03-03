BEER

Beer

 Courtesy of CBC

A Statistics Canada (StatCan) survey, conducted between April 2021 and March 2022, found alcohol sales by volume in Canada had the biggest drop in years, even though alcohol revenues increased

In the one-year period StatCan says $26.1 billion worth of booze was sold in the country, through liquor authorities, wineries, breweries, bars and restaurants, an increase of 2.4% from the previous fiscal year. 

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

My booze consumption is up...everything the government does drives me to drink...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.