UNHAPPY HOUR: Feds explore tighter controls on booze promotion and consumption

Health Minister Mark Holland's department has been exploring new regulatory measures to curb alcohol consumption in Canada, according to a recent federal report. Blacklock's Reporter says the department is considering various strategies, such as increasing taxes on alcohol, restricting its availability, and limiting the portrayal of alcohol consumption in movies.“Suggestions for regulatory measures included increasing the cost of alcohol, i.e., taxing it more, restricting the availability of alcohol, legislating generic packaging as is the case with cigarettes, offering tax incentives for producers of low or non-alcoholic beverages and non-liquor serving establishments, limiting or restricting alcohol advertising and restricting the depiction of alcohol consumption in movies,” said the report.The findings are based on research commissioned by the Department of Health, which involved 20 focus groups consisting of participants aged 19 to 35. The department spent $99,790 on the study conducted by Ottawa-based Phoenix Strategic Perspectives.The report, titled Public Awareness Of Alcohol-Related Harms: Focus On Younger Adults, emphasized that further federal controls on alcohol would only be effective if the reasons behind alcohol consumption were understood. “Alcohol consumption is inextricably linked to socializing and fueled, at least to some extent, by peer pressure,” the report noted. “Any communications strategy that ignores this is unlikely to be very effective.”The research also highlighted that younger adults are receptive to messages about the harmful effects of alcohol and that such communications could influence their behavior. “Consequently, a communications strategy targeting young people would not face the challenge of having to overcome resistance to the basic message that there are risks and harms linked to the consumption of alcohol,” the report concluded.The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction has issued guidelines recommending that adults consume no more than the equivalent of two bottles of beer per week. Exceeding this amount significantly increases the risk of cancer and heart disease, according to the guidelines.In 2023, the Department of Health commissioned a poll by Nanos Research on the public's opinion of mandatory cancer warnings on liquor, beer, and wine. The poll found that 54% of respondents supported the idea, though only 39% said such warnings would encourage them to reduce their drinking.“Alcohol is a popular legal psychoactive substance that holds special social and cultural significance in Canada as in many parts of the world,” stated the earlier report, Public Awareness Of Alcohol Related Harms Survey. However, the survey warned, “While alcohol is socially accepted and its use widely tolerated and promoted, particularly in comparison with other substances, it has one of the most significant impacts on the health and well-being of Canadians compared to other substances.”Alcohol-related deaths in Canada average 17,000 per year, with the economic cost of alcohol consumption estimated at $19.7 billion annually.