The psychology of the on-going boycott and sales declines of Bud Light beer is due to two main things, says former Anheuser-Busch executive Anson Frericks on "Varney & Co" on Fox Business News on Friday.

"There's two reasons boycotts tend to be successful. The first is when it's easy for consumers to switch to other brands. And it's secondarily when people feel like they're having an impact," Frericks said.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(2) comments

Clash
Clash

Can't Blame only us Rednecks! The LGB,etc.etc.etc. people are also dumping the product! Boycott all of AB's products!

john.lankers
john.lankers

The people have spoken, let this be a warning for the myriad of woke corporations and organizations trying to force their evil agenda on us.

