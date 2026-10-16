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‘UNINSPIRING’: Poilievre's anti-independence speech draws mixed reactions from Alberta conservatives

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in Calgary on October 16, 2026.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in Calgary on October 16, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Pierre Poilievre
Calgary
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Alberta Independence
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Dane Lloyd
Marty Belanger
Fergus Hodgson
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Alberta referendum 2026
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