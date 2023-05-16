Union executives called for the entire Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC) management to be fired due to racism in a Senate Human Rights committee hearing.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Treasury Board (TB) had accused the CHRC of mistreating black employees.
“It is a toxic workplace,” testified David McNairn, president of the Association of Justice Counsel representing CHRC lawyers who complained of discrimination.
“Our view is, and I take no pleasure in saying this, if you are going to change the culture, you have to change the people at the top. That seems to be trite, but there is truth in that.”
“There needs to be a swift and complete overhaul of the Commission’s senior management,” said McNairn.
“Our black members and the Canadian public have lost confidence in the Commissioner. Their trust cannot be re-earned while the senior leadership that contributed to, enabled and sought to conceal anti-black racism at the Commission remains at the helm.”
The TB censured the Commission for discrimination against black staff, who were denied promotions, faced “discriminatory practices” and “tokenized in the workplace.”
“This is very telling,” testified Chris Aylward, national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
“Systemic discrimination runs so deep in Canada’s public service it can be found in the very branch of the government responsible for fighting it.”
“It was alarming to hear our members at the Canadian Human Rights Commission were also facing anti-black racism considering the Commission’s mandate is to promote and protect human rights,” said Aylward.
Black employees “have told us first hand that systemic discrimination has existed in Canada’s public service for decades,” said Aylward.
“What’s a path forward to rebuilding trust?” asked Sen. Wanda Thomas Bernard (NS).
“Certainly, it has to start at the top,” replied Aylward.
“There has to be a review of the leadership at the Commission.”
“When I say about the Commission being overhauled, certainly the leadership has to be held accountable for this,” said Aylward.
Without reform “our members and the public have lost faith in the Commission’s leadership and the entire institution is weakened,” said Aylward.
On May 8, Acting Chief Commissioner Charlotte-Anne Malischewski said she was sorry for the misconduct by some managers, but she did not say which ones were fired.
“Employees experienced discrimination in our workplace,” said Malischewski. She did not elaborate, claiming confidentiality.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.