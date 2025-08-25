Union leader blasts Carney for dropping tariffs in U.S. trade fight

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s decision to scrap $30 billion in retaliatory tariffs against the United States has drawn sharp criticism from a key labour ally who accused him of caving to pressure.Lana Payne, national president of Unifor, said removing 25% counter-tariffs on American imports amounts to surrender in a trade war that continues to hurt Canadian industries.“Backing down with concessions is not an option,” Payne wrote on social media. “Trump’s attacks on auto, steel, aluminum and forestry sectors are hurting Canadian workers in real time. Walking back counter-tariffs isn’t an olive branch. It only enables more U.S. aggression.”.Carney announced Friday the levies would be lifted September 1 on a wide range of goods including clothing, appliances, alcohol, coffee, building materials and produce. The tariffs were first imposed in March under the banner of national security by the Trudeau government, which pledged never to yield to U.S. economic coercion.Carney defended the shift with a hockey analogy, saying Canada had already “dropped the gloves” early in the dispute but it was now time to “stick handle” toward a deal. He rejected suggestions that easing tariffs was an act of weakness..“What are you gaining?” asked one reporter. “We have the best deal of anyone,” Carney replied, adding Canada’s approach would strengthen trade ties with Washington.The move contrasts with the harder line of his predecessors. Then-prime minister Justin Trudeau said Donald Trump’s goal was to “destroy the Canadian economy,” while former finance minister Chrystia Freeland vowed Canada would “never give in.”Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre accused Carney of betraying campaign promises and misleading voters. “He promised he could ‘handle Trump’ and negotiate a win,” said Poilievre. “Now he’s abandoning that promise. Either he admits he was wrong all along or that he knowingly spread falsehoods to get elected.”“You’d think he would get something in return for it,” Poilievre said. “Nothing.”