Union representing RCMP members wants province to pause funding for Sask marshals

Ninety signatories, including towns, villages, and rural municipalities backed a letter by the National Police Federation (NPF) calling on a pause on spending for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS).The NPF wants the province to stop the flow of money until it engages with key constituents and residents and releases a full plan including comprehensive details on costing and anticipated impacts. The NPF claims that without this information, it is impossible for municipal leaders or residents to make informed decisions about the future of policing in the province and protect the safety of residents.NPF President and CEO Brian Sauvé welcomed and applauded new funding for the RCMP recently announced by current minister of corrections, policing, and public safety Paul Merriman, but was wary of the SMS introduced in legislation by former minister Christine Tell.“We remain concerned about the previous minister’s rushed move to the Marshal’s Service in response to pandemic recruitment challenges. With police agencies including the RCMP now experiencing renewed interest, we are concerned about further investment in the Saskatchewan Marshals Service ahead of full consultation and a strong plan,” Sauvé said in a press release regarding the letter.The NPF alleged a "lack of transparency and accountability surrounding the SMS; which has already been allocated $14 million in start-up costs without adequate consultation or engagement with the communities it intends to serve. This group of stakeholders support the RCMP and its Members, champion investing in long-underfunded critical services within the province."Sauvé added, “Our Members receive world-class training right here in Saskatchewan and police 99% of the province. Residents deserve to know when they call for help, a fully trained officer will arrive and be able to handle any situation. We encourage the Government of Saskatchewan to pause funding on the Marshals Service, reassess needs with stakeholders and community safety partners, and continue to invest in existing policing and public safety resources in the province, including the Saskatchewan RCMP."The City of Warman (pop. 13,342) was the only one of Saskatchewan's 16 cities to sign the letter, though some have their own police forces.Of Saskatchewan's 146 towns, 23 signed the letter: Arcola, Bienfait, Bruno, Churchbridge, Foam Lake, Gravelbourg, Hepburn, Herbert, Imperial, Kerrobert, Kyle, Lashburn, Luseland, Nokomis, Ogema, Preeceville, Radisson, Rockglen, Southey, Spiritwood, Star City, Strasbourg, and Wolseley.Saskatchewan has 250 villages, all of which have less than 1,000 people. Only 33 signed the letter: Bangor, Bjorkdale, Bracken, Coderre, Conquest, Consul, Dinsmore, Disley, Drake, Elbow, Goodwater, Grayson, Halbrite, Invermay, Meacham, Meath Park, Mervin, Neilburg, Neville, Rhein, Ridgedale, St. Gregor, Theodore, Val Marie, Vanguard, Vibank, Waseca, Wiseton, Zenon Park, Medstead, Parkside, Craven, and Glen Ewen.Saskatchewan has 246 rural municipalities, but only 32 signed the letter. Signatories include Arm River, Beaver River, Big Quill, Biggar, Bjorkdale, Chester, Coulee, Elfros, Glen Mcpherson, Good Lake, Gravelbourg, Harris, Hillsdale, Kelvington, King George, Lakeview, Laurier, Lomond, Mankota, Mariposa, Martin, Moose Jaw, Moose Range, Pinto Creek, Porcupine, Preeceville, Rosedale, Spiritwood, Spy Hill, Turtle River, Whiska Creek, and Wilner.The Union of Safety and Justice Employees also signed the letter alongside the National Police Federation.Accorording to its website, the National Police Federation (NPF) is "providing strong, fair, and progressive representation to almost 20,000 RCMP Members across Canada."