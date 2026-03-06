Union tells Senate AI already causing job losses in Canada

Artificial intelligence is already eliminating jobs in Canada, according to one of the country’s largest labour unions, which warned senators that automation is beginning to displace workers across multiple sectors.Blacklock's Reporter says the Canadian Union of Public Employees told the Senate social affairs committee that members are reporting layoffs tied to artificial intelligence in industries including health care, energy and post-secondary education.In a submission to the committee, the union listed several occupations where workers have already lost jobs. These include TV closed-captioning staff, medical transcriptionists in hospitals and clinics, hospital dispatch workers and food service employees in long-term care facilities.“CUPE members are reporting artificial intelligence use in many sectors including health care, energy, universities and colleges,” the union wrote. “CUPE is already seeing job loss amongst workers in certain sectors and job classifications.”The union urged Parliament to impose strict oversight on the use of artificial intelligence in workplaces. It called on lawmakers to introduce rules limiting electronic surveillance and algorithm-based decision-making that could affect hiring, promotions, discipline or dismissals..CUPE also recommended stronger data protection and privacy legislation aimed at protecting workers from intrusive monitoring technologies.“Employment law used to be known as ‘master and servant’ law for a reason,” the union wrote in its submission. “Employers have a lot of power within the workplace even without AI technology. The balance of power shifts even further toward control and coercion when employers implement invasive AI surveillance and algorithmic management technology.”The warning comes as Ottawa continues to spend federal funds promoting artificial intelligence development. In its 2021 election platform, the Liberal Party pledged to attract top academic talent and establish national standards for AI development.Cabinet last September announced $50 million in spending over five years to expand AI-related training programs and digital skills courses.Industry Minister Mélanie Joly has argued Canada is among the world’s leaders in artificial intelligence development..“There are three countries on Earth right now that really are competitive in artificial intelligence,” Joly said in remarks last October. “You know what? Canada is part of that.”Joly credited federal spending over decades for building Canada’s AI sector, particularly over the last 10 years.Artificial intelligence will eventually be embedded across the economy, she said, arguing adoption will be key to improving productivity and competitiveness.However, a 2024 report by the House of Commons human resources committee suggested Canada lags behind other advanced economies in actual adoption of AI technology.The report found Canada ranked 21st out of 38 OECD countries in the use of artificial intelligence by businesses. Data cited by MPs showed only 3% of private companies in Canada had adopted artificial intelligence at any point.