Union warns Coast Guard never signed up for combat

The union representing Coast Guard employees says its members were blindsided by cabinet's decision to transfer control of the service to the Department of National Defence. Blacklock's Reporter says Teresa Eschuk, national president of the Union of Canadian Transportation Employees, told MPs the change came as a shock."We found out through a news leak that it was going to be moved," Eschuk said at the Commons defence committee. "The majority of our members didn't sign up for the Coast Guard to become militarized." The union represents roughly 3,500 employees..Cabinet announced the September 2 transfer, placing the Coast Guard's $2.4 billion annual budget under the defence department and counting it toward NATO military spending. Eschuk warned the Coast Guard should remain a civil organization.Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant questioned the service's role in any military conflict. "They claim the Coast Guard will remain a civilian force and not be converted to an armed fighting unit. How would a civilian force be effective against potentially armed ships?" she asked.Eschuk also highlighted chronic underfunding and an aging fleet. A 2024 evaluation found 30% of vessels have less than five years of service remaining, 27% have exceeded their service life by up to 14 years, and 6% by 17 to 36 years. .On average, the large fleet has reached 82% of its intended service life. Maintenance alone cost taxpayers $320.5 million in 2023, more than 10% of the Coast Guard budget, contributing to delays in search and rescue, icebreaking, and marine security programs.Recruitment and retention remain serious challenges, Eschuk said, with competition from industry and other government departments making it difficult to attract qualified personnel. She warned that without modernization and proper support, the Coast Guard's ability to fulfill its mission is at risk.