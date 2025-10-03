News

Union warns Coast Guard never signed up for combat

CCGS A. LEBLANC
CCGS A. LEBLANCCourtesy Coast Guard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Nato
Canadian Coast Guard
Department Of National Defence
Cheryl Gallant
Teresa Eschuk
Union of Canadian Transportation Employees

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news