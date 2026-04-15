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Unions join First Nations leaders in calling for Carney apology after 'disrespectful remarks'

Mark Carney and Doug Ford
Mark Carney and Doug FordScreenshot from Instagram @fordnationdougford
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First Nations
Indigenous
Prime Minister
Apology
Pmo
Labour Unions
Mark Carney

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