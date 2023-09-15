Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) is strategizing on how to counteract the million-person march Wednesday.
On September 11, OFL President Patty Coates sent an email to the OFL executive board, executive council, union heads, committees, coalitions, and community partners.
Its notice read, “Urgent Action Required: Rapid Response to September 20th Canada-Wide (anti-sexual minority) Protests.”
The email warned, “the ultra-conservative right have planned nationwide events to protest teaching (sexual minority) content in schools under the guise of protecting children.”
Although the rallying cry is entitled, “A day to unite all religions in the defence of children against (sexual minority) indoctrination in Canadian schools,” Coates took a different view.
“We know that far from protecting students this will hurt them in so many ways,” she wrote.
“In this time of unprecedented hate and emboldened anger against so many people, it is time now, more than ever, for labour to show up as allies to protect targets of hate and bigotry wherever they may be.”
The email said the one million person march protests were planned for Toronto, Hamilton, Burlington, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, London, Windsor, Orangeville, Barrie, Sudbury, Whitby, Ottawa and “the list keeps on growing.”
“We must make our voices louder and the message heard that there is no place for hate in our province,” Coates wrote.
“The OFL encourages all leaders/heads of unions to join with labour councils and community groups to organize workers and communities to form rapid response teams who can show up on the 20th at the locations listed and counter this rhetoric and these lies with messages of truth, love, acceptance and inclusion.”
Coates invited recipients to join her at a strategy meeting on the morning of Friday September 15 to “draft a system to ensure that no city in Ontario where an event is planned is left unchallenged. Let’s work to broadcast the message that no groups will be left alone.”
The OFL leader wanted her people kept safe while ensuring parents opposed to their agenda were challenged everywhere.
“We will discuss and provide materials and resources for keeping protest and counter-protest actions safe and to avoid potential harm to our members and allies,” Coates said.
Coates concluded with inspirational quotes.
Edmund Burke said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good folks to do nothing.”
Martin Luther King Jr., said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
The million person march is the initiative of Muslim activist Kamel El-Cheikh. Hundreds of Muslim parents gathered in Ottawa June 9 and 13 to protest sexual minority education in schools.
In September, Prime Minister Trudeau told an audience at a mosque in Calgary that “people on social media, particularly fueled by the American right wing” were stirring up such protests and pursuing their own interests.
(11) comments
Coates should remember that parents are the ones paying taxes, that fund the Ministry which pays the unions, school boards and teacher's salaries. Parents have the right to peaceful demonstration and express their opinion about the educational curriculum. It's bad enough that school boards are destroying books published before 2008, because they don't like the message from a historical perspective. The Ontario Ministry of Education and school boards need to be streamlined, reducing bureaucracy, amalgamating boards, removing red and education standardized. It's unfortunate the schools have become the baby sitter for kids, socially molding them, manipulating their thought process instead of just teaching them skills to survive in this world. Coates and Trudeau are out of line, calling parent's demonstration, influenced by American far- right. How ludicrous. Obviously, it's not possible to have values and different opinions in Canada, that don't follow the warped Liberal perspective. It's time Ont Govt stopped funding the Teacher's Union. Children are the ones, who suffer from this incompetent woke Ontario Union. Fire them all.
so out of touch with even their members with children.
We all need to tolerate and accept one another if we want social cooperation and peace. But when others demand that everyone must celebrate and believe certain things, it is a recipe for strife. We can either have a society where everyone has elbow room, or we can have the endless conflict.
Looks like all unions Jump when Ontario Teachers union says Jump
Sounds like it.
Unions are demanding that their member parents fight against their rights? What a great message. Disbelief abounds.
Unions against protecting Kids??? That's the way I read this article. Unions are one of the biggest problems in Canada, they are irrelevant in todays society.
Richard Purdy; [thumbup]. I agree and would also like to mention that strikes and salary demands by unions drive up our taxes and the cost of everything. Business/school boards, etc agree to their demands and put the cost on the taxpayers shoulders.
The pot calling the kettle black. The union is inciting its members and allies to confront a planned peaceful demonstration. I say to Trudeau, “Bring in the War Measures Act!”
Have another Donut OFL President Patty Coates . . . pushing the Alphabet Agenda for the benefit of her members . . . ?
Any of the Union Lackies dumb enough to take on this challenge might get a rude surprize . . . I suspect these Parents won't be easily intimidated.
why are unions getting involved...are they not parents too...they "seem" the bad guys to me...
