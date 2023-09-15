OFL President Patty Coates

The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) is strategizing on how to counteract the million-person march Wednesday.

On September 11, OFL President Patty Coates sent an email to the OFL executive board, executive council, union heads, committees, coalitions, and community partners.

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

BurdLadie
Coates should remember that parents are the ones paying taxes, that fund the Ministry which pays the unions, school boards and teacher's salaries. Parents have the right to peaceful demonstration and express their opinion about the educational curriculum. It's bad enough that school boards are destroying books published before 2008, because they don't like the message from a historical perspective. The Ontario Ministry of Education and school boards need to be streamlined, reducing bureaucracy, amalgamating boards, removing red and education standardized. It's unfortunate the schools have become the baby sitter for kids, socially molding them, manipulating their thought process instead of just teaching them skills to survive in this world. Coates and Trudeau are out of line, calling parent's demonstration, influenced by American far- right. How ludicrous. Obviously, it's not possible to have values and different opinions in Canada, that don't follow the warped Liberal perspective. It's time Ont Govt stopped funding the Teacher's Union. Children are the ones, who suffer from this incompetent woke Ontario Union. Fire them all.

Robadam
so out of touch with even their members with children.

peacefulowl67
We all need to tolerate and accept one another if we want social cooperation and peace. But when others demand that everyone must celebrate and believe certain things, it is a recipe for strife. We can either have a society where everyone has elbow room, or we can have the endless conflict.

Jimmycanuk2011
Looks like all unions Jump when Ontario Teachers union says Jump

WCanada
Sounds like it.

D&J
Unions are demanding that their member parents fight against their rights? What a great message. Disbelief abounds.

Richard Purdy
Unions against protecting Kids??? That's the way I read this article. Unions are one of the biggest problems in Canada, they are irrelevant in todays society.

SuperBaba
Richard Purdy; [thumbup]. I agree and would also like to mention that strikes and salary demands by unions drive up our taxes and the cost of everything. Business/school boards, etc agree to their demands and put the cost on the taxpayers shoulders.

CrotchetyOldBastard
The pot calling the kettle black. The union is inciting its members and allies to confront a planned peaceful demonstration. I say to Trudeau, “Bring in the War Measures Act!”

Left Coast
Have another Donut OFL President Patty Coates . . . pushing the Alphabet Agenda for the benefit of her members . . . ?

Any of the Union Lackies dumb enough to take on this challenge might get a rude surprize . . . I suspect these Parents won't be easily intimidated.

Farmboy19
why are unions getting involved...are they not parents too...they "seem" the bad guys to me...

