Unitarian Church of Calgary to host drag show Easter Sunday

Sex, politics and religion will overlap on Sunday as the Unitarian Church of Calgary hosts a drag show on the holiest day of the year.The premise of the event is to show solidarity with sexual minorities following the Alberta government’s proposed policy changes regarding pronouns and transgender youth.This year, Easter Sunday overlaps with the International Transgender Day of Visibility, prompting the 'Drag Me to Church' event to take place at 10:30 a.m. According to Postmedia, offerings made at the service will go to Skipping Stone, a not-for-profit that supports gender-diverse Calgarians.“No matter what tradition you’re from, I guarantee you that you will have people in your community who identify on the (sexual minority) spectrum — whether they are free to say it or not,” said Rev. Samaya Oakley, the minister of the Calgary Unitarians told Postmedia.“If we are truly people who believe in the goodness and the inherent love that exists in this world, then we would extend that to people on that spectrum.”The event, open to all ages, will feature drag performances, drag queen story reading and multiple speakers. "DRAG me to church: what does TRANSformation mean today?" asks the event's Facebook page."Come join us at Calgary Unitarians for a thought-provoking service and sacred act of protest as we support our Trans Siblings during this current political climate. We'll exploring the concept of TRANSformation in today's society with DRAG Queen performances and story time, singing, dancing, and thought provoking speakers." "We're also going to pass the collection plate and 100% of the offering will go to Skipping Stone, a local non-profit that supports Trans folx and are mobilizing to bring legal action to protect our communities," the page explains."All are welcome to this inclusive and affirming space.""Don't forget to wear your Easter finery and dancin' shoes!""NOTE: Tickets are free so we know how much space we'll need!"The Facebook page lists 39 people as having responded to invites. The page on Eventbrite says the event is "sold out.""Easter Sunday Service has never been so LIT! DRAG Queen Performances and story time for all ages, singing, dancing and so much more!" says the brief description.Oakley said is central to the event.“One of our principles is the inherent worth and dignity of every person. And that’s where we come from in terms of this work,” Oakley told the Herald.Earlier this year, Premier Danielle Smith announced new policies regarding gender issues in school expected to be put into legislation this fall. Gender reassignment surgery was banned for children under 17, as was hormone therapy for children aged 15 and under. School sports teams would be determined by biological sex, not declared gender and parental consent would be required for children 15 and under to change their name or pronouns at school.“Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth, no matter how well-intentioned and sincere, poses a risk to that child’s future that I as premier am not comfortable with permitting in our province,” Smith said in January.