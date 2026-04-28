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United Arab Emirates to leave OPEC as Iran threat and oil crisis mount

UAE’s Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail Al-Mazrouei.
UAE’s Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail Al-Mazrouei.YouTube screenshot via CNBC
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Energy
Oil And Gas
Oil
Saudi Arabia
Opec
Oil Exports
United Arab Emirates
Iran
Uae
OPEC+
Israel Iran Conflict
CNBC
Suhail Al Mazoruei
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