United Methodist Church to allow homosexual leadership

The United Methodist Church voted Wednesday during a meeting of the church’s top legislative body in Charlotte, NC to allow gay church leadership. The General Conference, without debate, and with an approval rate of 93% in a 692 to 51 vote, overturned a prohibition on clergy who are “self-avowed practicing homosexuals” that dates to 1984.There was uproarious applause and celebration after the vote passed and the change was welcomed with tears of joy en masse. .Included in the church legislation that overturned the 40-year-ban include a policy that states superintendents are not allowed to penalize or prevent clergy or churches from holding same-sex weddings. The laundry list of church policies passed all in one go also holds that the Council of Bishops elevate inclusivity of gender, race, ethnicity, age, people with disabilities, sexual orientation and economic condition in naming representatives to ecumenical organizations, according to United Methodist News. .Further, United Methodist churches may no longer prevent members from using church funds to “promote acceptance of homosexuality.”Also debated at the convention were land acknowledgments, and the church was reminded not to use masculine language to describe God. More changes are to be announced Wednesday and in the coming days.