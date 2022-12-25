Freedom Convoy
Courtesy of CBC

The second iteration of the Freedom Convoy, dubbed the "World Unity Convoy" will gather in Winnipeg, MB from February 17 to 21 to celebrate the Freedom movement's achievements of the previous year.

"We will be inviting groups from all over the nation to join us in unity for a better future for children across the world and within Canada," announced convoy organizer 'BigBear' during a Facebook livestream on Christmas day.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Ernie
Ernie

February in Winnipeg; now why didn't I think of that?[unsure][unsure]

Report Add Reply
terryc
terryc

Hey Ernie it's not even about the weather. It's about the objectives of the convoy and the movement against wef / liberal government (these two groups can be named interchangeably) and standing up for the right not to have myocarditis.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.