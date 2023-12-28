News

Universal basic income legislation sparks major debate in Canada

Universal basic income legislation sparks major debate in Canada
Universal basic income legislation sparks major debate in Canada Courtesy TalkWithSally/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Governor General
A Senate Committee
Finance Minister
Legislation
Melissa Lantsman
Universal Basic Income
Bill S-233
Conservative deputy leader

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news