Universal Basic Income
There are plans to test a universal basic income (UBI) in England. This UBI test would give around 30 people a monthly payment of £1,600 ($2,665) without any attached conditions.

In this first-of-its-kind UBI experiment in England, people living in central Jarrow, northeast England, and East Finchley, north London, will receive the monthly payments for two years. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Taking money from the DOs and handing it to the DO-NOTS. Disgusting!

fpenner
fpenner

When a person is dependent on government handouts to survive that’s a very dangerous thing. “Hey we need some volunteer lab rats to try this new food product. Everyone that volunteers will continue to receive their payments.”

Delby
Delby

Will costs be frozen as well? Utilities, mortgage payments, rent, groceries, clothing, appliances, etc? Will this cause an increase in wages for those working people who don't get 'free' money? Working people only or just those on welfare? What about the retired? I have so many more questions. I am disinclined to agree with this.

PersonOne
PersonOne

I believe Canada already has several of theses pilot projects running.

Joco57
Joco57

What could possibly go wrong with this scheme, LMAO. Britain's debt at 1.8 GBP is over half of its GDP and interest payments of 52.3 GBP

