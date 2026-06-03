University of Alberta offers taxpayer-funded PhD in 'trans AI policy futures'

The University of Alberta (UofA) is looking far and wide for a PhD candidate who meets the criteria of "experience or interest in the intersection of AI, tech policy, and trans studies."The position in question, studying "trans AI policy futures," is a political science PhD program, fully funded through the university and the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (AMII), a think tank dedicated to AI research, which receives money in part from the government of Alberta and the feds.Among the requirements, the role deems it necessary applicants have "foundational knowledge of key concepts in gender studies and current issues facing trans communities."The student would study under Professor Blair Attard-Frost, an AMII fellow and Assistant Professor under the Department of Political Science at UofA. .The candidate would help support Attard-Frost's new lab at AMII.AMII has received $30 million from the Alberta government for its AI research — likely where the lab funds are coming from.In total, the feds have also given a total of $28.7 million to AMII for different projects.Attard-Frost is also a Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR) AI Chair, which is also funded by the feds — as they just announced putting money into the renewal of 42 of their chairs, 32 from AMII, and a $24 million cheque to keep the good times rolling — to fund the chair positions. .Some of Attard-Frost's research listed on her UofA profile includes, a lecture on "Transing AI Governance," and a paper on "Transfeminist AI Governance.""My research applies a trans lens to address challenges of power, participation, and justice in AI governance systems," Attard-Frost states.