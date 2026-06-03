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University of Alberta offers taxpayer-funded PhD in 'trans AI policy futures'

One professor at the University of Alberta is looking to fill a position for a PhD position studying the 'the intersection of AI, tech policy, and trans studies,' which would be covered by government funds.
University of Alberta, Trans AI policy futures
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University Of Alberta
Alberta Education
Federal Funding
#abpoli
Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute
feds spending
PhD in 'trans AI policy futures'
PhD in trans AI policy futures
PhD in 'trans AI policy futures' at university of alberta
trans AI studies university of Alberta
ab government spending
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