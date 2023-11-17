University of Alberta Sexual Assault Centre signatory on Jama's letter calling Jewish rape victims liars

The University of Alberta Sexual Assault Centre signed an open letter penned by ousted MPP Sarah Jama and Victoria city councillor Susan Kim denying the rape of Jewish women. The letter also calls for the resignation of all Members of Parliament, to whom the letter is addressed. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is named for talking about well-documented Hamas sexual violence against Israeli women on October 7. The signatories on the letter attribute the many instances of rape to “unverified accusations.”“Meanwhile Jagmeet Singh repeated the unverified accusation that Palestinians were guilty of sexual violence,” reads the letter.“All Canadian political parties dehumanize Palestinians, facilitating Israeli-led genocide against them. If you truly value Palestinian life and international law, we thus call on you to resign now.” “All of you are complicit in Israel’s killing of over 5000 Palestinians in Gaza thus far,” the letter continues, bolding parts for emphasis. “By failing to recognize Israeli occupation as ‘terrorist’ and only directing this term at Palestinian resistance, you perpetuate an Islamic trope.”.Those that signed the letter implore MPs to “stand in genuine solidarity” with indigenous communities and Palestine to “continue to resist against settler genocide.” Jama, who was removed from the NDP caucus and censured in provincial parliament because she called for a ceasefire in Gaza and called Israel an "apartheid state,” is mentioned in the letter as a hero, in a quote by Dr. Rinaldo Walcott. “Jama’s predicament exposes the bankrupt situational morality of Canadian politics in a settler-colonial country that can only but support white settler politics elsewhere as the condition of its own existence. “Resign with integrity and dignity,” it concludes.....more to come