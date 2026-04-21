University of Lethbridge bans Frances Widdowson from campus

Frances Widdowson has been banned from the University of Lethbridge (U of L).Widdowson, a former professor at Mount Royal University in Calgary fired in 2021, who has now taken to debating people about the existence of the Kamloops "graves," stated on Monday she would be going to the campus to discuss the subject with students.Widdowson posted on X stating, "Let there be light," referencing U of L's motto.The university informed her she is not allowed on its property, claiming the letter was sent two months ago, dating it to early February..Widdowson claims she did not receive the letter two months ago, explaining why she had planned to go to the university this week."This will NOT work, @uLethbridge," she wrote.U of L has banned Widdowson from going on "all land, buildings, parking lots, sidewalks, and other areas used in conjunction with the buildings of the University of Lethbridge."They stated this was due to when Widdowson had been on campus back in February where she had engaged in "interferenc[ing] [with] or disrupt[ing] of the operation of the University.".They state under that under Alberta law Widdowson will be subject to arrest and/or prosecution.This comes after a recent hearing at the beginning of April in Calgary for the cancellation of one of Widdowson's previous scheduled lectures at U of L in 2023; after the event was approved and scheduled, it was shortly thereafter cancelled.The cancellation was a consequence of pressure from faculty and others on campus.Widdowson and Jonah Pickle a former undergraduate student who had helped organize the event, claim this decision infringed on their freedom of expression rights, protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms..Widdowson judicial review targets University of Lethbridge over cancelled lecture.According to court filings, U of L justified the decision, citing its obligations to uphold Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety Act, stating the event posed potential psychological and social harm to members of university's community. Widdowson and Pickle, the applicants in the case, are seeking a declaration their Charter rights were breached by the university, and to affirm public universities must respect and protect open debate on campus. The justice in the case, Christopher Simard, is expected to give a written decision at a later date.