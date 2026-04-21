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University of Lethbridge bans Frances Widdowson from campus

In light of the judicial proceedings between Frances Widdowson and the University of Lethbridge, the university has banned Widdowson from campus.
University of Lethbridge
University of LethbridgePhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
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University Of Lethbridge
Kamloops
Lethbridge
Frances Widdowson
Dr. Frances Widdowson
Professor Frances Widdowson
University of Lethbridge free speech conflicts
Kamloops BC
University of Lethbridge ban Frances Widdowson

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