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University of Lethbridge restricts hiring research chair to self-identified 'racialized individuals' only

The University of Lethbridge is searching for a research chair in Genomics, but only if applicants are 'racialized individuals'...
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Abpoli
University Of Lethbridge
Equity, Diversity and Inclusion
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dei hiring
Canada Research Chairs Program DEI
alberta university
university dei hiring
Tier 2 Research Chair position
CRC DEI requirements
equity, diversity and inclusion action plan
ier 2 Research Chair position in Genomics in Precision Health
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