University of Lethbridge restricts hiring research chair to self-identified 'racialized individuals' only

CALGARY — The University of Lethbridge has a bit of an inconsistency problem when it comes to one of their job postings — recently announcing it will only be hiring applicants for those who self- identify as "racialized," while simultaneously saying it hires on the basis of "merit."The job in question is a Tier 2 Research Chair position in Genomics in Precision Health, a role designated to professors under the Department of Biological Sciences. "Only applicants who self-identify as a racialized individual will be considered for this CRC opportunity," stated the university in the position's description. The university justifies this choice because they recognize "the underrepresentation of racialized scholars in our chairholders.".Applicants must fill out a form of self-identification to ensure they are a "racialized" individual.The successful candidate will receive money from the feds for their research, though it is not indicated how much.In the University's Diversity and Employment Equity Policy, it is indicated their employment policy does not deny employment/opportunity "for reasons unrelated to merit, and that reasonable accommodations will be made to enable them to participate equitably in all levels of employment."This appears contradictory to their job posting, where applicants must be "racialized" individuals..They claim this merit standard applies "with relevant statutory obligations as well as all university employment contracts and agreements, policies and guidelines."It is also expressed in the chair application the university's adherence to the feds' Canada Research Chairs (CRC) Program protocols, which enables it to receive research money.Federal grants for the research require universities follow strict requirements for "equity, diversity and inclusion" when hiring research chair under the feds' "action plan."This plan was created in late 2018, and its current targets span from 2021 to 2029, with four equity "designated groups" that are given hiring priority..To receive money universities must comply with several equity deadlines.Including ones at the end of the year in 2022, 2025, 2027, and 2029, during which they must report their targets.If they don't meet the hiring requirements for the following, "racialized individuals, indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and women and gender equity-seeking groups," by 2029, they will see a reduction in the federal money they receive.So it is no wonder the University "strongly encourage[s] applications from skilled and experienced members of the four designated groups, such as Indigenous peoples, racialized individuals, persons with disabilities, women and gender minorities, as defined in the CRC Program method for establishing equity targets and the Employment Equity Act."