News

University of North Carolina gasses DEI program in favour of heightening campus security

A newly released study finds diversity training may actually discourage racial harmony
A newly released study finds diversity training may actually discourage racial harmonyWS files
Loading content, please wait...
Public Safety
University Of North Carolina
palestine flag
DEI agenda
anti-Israel campus protests
diversity, equity, inclusion
vice chair Marty Kotishas
divisiveness, exclusion and indoctrination
US flag

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news