University of Regina restores journalism school

The University of Regina will reboot its journalism and communications program following a one-year pause.The undergraduate degree promises to equip students for success in a “fast-changing and constantly-evolving media landscape.”The program will integrate journalism, digital media and strategic communications with courses of indigenous journalism, communication arts, political science, English, sociology, film and creative technologies.The UofR first introduced a journalism program in 1980 and its renewed program offers the only journalism degree in Saskatchewan.In a press release from the university, a 2006 graduate of the school, Tamara Cherry, welcomed the news of the revived program.“Throughout my career, I have met journalism students, grads and educators from across the country. I can say with confidence that the University of Regina School of Journalism stands above the rest by virtue of its internship program,” Cherry said.“My four-month internship at the Leader-Post gave me the experience I needed to get another internship at the Calgary Herald, which then led me to the Toronto Star, Toronto Sun, and CTV News Toronto. I could not be more pleased that the best J-School in the country is re-opening its doors."“This is great news for democracy.”.Dean of Arts Dr. Shannon Dea believes journalism training is especially crucial for our times.“Today, it is more vital than ever that journalists are trained in accurate and ethical reporting to counter the rise of misinformation. It is no exaggeration to say that democracy depends on it,” said Dean.“But we are seeing not only newsrooms but also journalism programs closing across the country. We are proud and excited to be able to offer an accessible and future-proof degree that will train the next generation of journalists and communications professionals with particular attention to new trends in digital media.”The announcement came as the First Nations University of Canada has launched a new degree and post-degree programs in indigenous journalism and communications arts.The UofR previously announced suspension of its journalism program in December of 2022 as it faced a shortage of professors and students.On its degree program page, the journalism school gave prospective students a sample of the instruction they would receive:RN 100 - Introduction to Journalism and DemocracyAn introduction to how journalists do their work and their role in democratic development. Press freedom in a global context, including the relationship of journalism to fundamental human rights. Critical examination of journalism within shifting centres of media power.JRN 200 - Introduction to Digital News WritingStudents learn the process of generating, pitching, researching, writing, editing and publishing stories for printed and on-line publications. With a weekly lab, this course focuses on fundamentals and principles for gathering, assembling, and producing accurate, timely news stories with headlines, photographs, cutlines and social media according to Canadian Press style.JRN 202 - Investigative JournalismThe history and social role of investigative journalism. Students will explore investigative tools and techniques, including accessing public information, approaching and interviewing hostile sources, computer-assisted reporting, online resources, ethical pitfalls, journalistic numeracy, avoiding legal problems, ensuring accuracy, fact-checking and security.JRN 482 - Indigenous People and the PressThis course investigates the fairness, accuracy and inclusion of indigenous representations in the media. Topics range from under-representation and under-reporting of indigenous issues, media cultural imperialism and negative stereotypes, to reporting challenges and alternatives.