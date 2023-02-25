University of Texas

The University of Texas at Austin 

 Courtesy the University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas system has paused all new diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at every state university campus. 

“We must abolish the DEI bureaucracy,” said City Journal writer Christopher Rufo in a tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Gender Studies and "Feelings" programs need to go next. Same goes for Universities up here. Replace them with much-needed Nursing programs.

Report Add Reply
colbysquires74
colbysquires74

Definitely a step in the right direction.

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Good move, Texas!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.