The University of Texas system has paused all new diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at every state university campus.
“We must abolish the DEI bureaucracy,” said City Journal writer Christopher Rufo in a tweet.
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 22, 2023
The statement said DEI activities on college campuses received tremendous attention in Texas and the United States.
“Given the clear legislative focus, we paused any new DEI policies on our campuses and have asked for a report on current policies across all our campuses,” said U of T Board of Regents Chair Kevin Eltife.
“This will give our board a chance to review the various policies system wide.”
Eltife said it welcomes, celebrates, and strives for diversity on its campuses in its student and faculty population. He added it is fair to say in recent times, “certain DEI efforts have strayed from the original intent to now impose requirements and actions that rightfully so has raised the concerns of our policymakers about those efforts on our campuses across our entire state.”
The chair went on to say it welcomes elected officials looking into DEI policies throughout higher education in Texas. He said it will work with them in any way possible, “and we will certainly implement any new policies the Legislature puts in place.”
“We will await any action from the Legislature for implementation by the University of Texas System at the appropriate time and if needed, the board may consider a uniform DEI policy for the entire UT system,” he said.
This announcement comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on February 13 he will not allow transgender athletes to participate in Texas college sports.
“This next session, we will pass a law prohibiting biological men to compete against women in college sports,” said Abbott.
Texas passed a similar ban for public school athletic competitions from kindergarten through to high school in 2021.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
Gender Studies and "Feelings" programs need to go next. Same goes for Universities up here. Replace them with much-needed Nursing programs.
Definitely a step in the right direction.
Good move, Texas!
