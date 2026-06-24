News

University of Victoria trespass charge against Frances Widdowson stayed after campus arrest

University of Victoria trespass charge against Frances Widdowson stayed after campus arrest
University of Victoria trespass charge against Frances Widdowson stayed after campus arrest Photo by Wyatt Claypool
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Cdnpoli
University Of Victoria
Dr. Frances Widdowson
Saanich Police Department
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news