A former NDP candidate who posted a shocking tweet in response to the killing of two EPS officers killed last week will be investigated by her university.
Kerri Clare Neil — a self-declared Communist who posted “F*** the police” in response to two Edmonton police officers being shot and killed in the line of duty — is on the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The former NDP candidate for the 2018 Windsor Lake byelection in Newfoundland has remained active on social media since the tweet on March 17, 2023, which has not been deleted.
On Tuesday, Newfoundland's Memorial University released a statement following backlash over the weekend.
“Memorial's Board of Regents is aware of social media comments made by a board member on March 17,” the university said in a statement.
“Board members are governed by a code of conduct and bylaws. This matter will be reviewed through the processes set out in the code of conduct.”
Neil did not respond when asked to comment on the original post, but tweeted: “I wonder who it could be…” in reaction to MU’s statement on Tuesday morning.
The Western Standard’s initial story also caught the attention of one Newfoundlander who issued threats of rape and death to the publication. An individual named “Kagan Roy” made the threats on Tuesday morning.
In October 2022, Sputnik International reported that an individual also named Kagan Roy emailed similar threats to bomb the Russian embassy in Ottawa. At the time, Sputnik reported that Roy planned to execute Russian ambassador Oleg Stepanov, but “not before his wife is raped until dead while Oleg and his two children are forced to watch”, threatening to also kill his children.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
