A former NDP candidate who posted a shocking tweet in response to the killing of two EPS officers killed last week will be investigated by her university.

Kerri Clare Neil ­— a self-declared Communist who posted “F*** the police” in response to two Edmonton police officers being shot and killed in the line of duty — is on the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

