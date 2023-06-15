Masks

Masks 

 Courtesy Ben Nelms/CBC

Alberta Health Services is dropping its mask mandate in most provincial hospitals next Monday.

Dropping of the mandate also include continuing care and contracted sites, AHS said in a Thursday release.

Tags

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

(3) comments

The Republic of Alberta
The Republic of Alberta

Expect Notely’s per doctor Vipond to chime in about our impending doom!

Report Add Reply
jrharvey85
jrharvey85

You missed one AHS, every peer reviewed study shows they don't work. I'm curious if AHS is still doing bloodletting? Doesn't instill much confidence in a health care system that can't "follow the SCIENCE,"

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

Exactly, I have seen so many studies from the CDC in the US to the study done at St Georges Hospital in the UK that found that masks do nothing to prevent or slow the transmission of Covid. But then if these masks can't stop particles from wildfire smoke, how can it even be expected they will stop a virus which is so much smaller. So sad that AHS can't even follow the science.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.